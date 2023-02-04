John Adams Funeral on Saturday Morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A final farewell to one of the greatest Cleveland Indians and Guardians fans ever.

John Adams, the man who beat the drum out beyond the centerfield wall from 1973 until his health just wouldn’t let him continue last year.

His funeral is underway starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at St John the Evangelist Cathedral in downtown Cleveland.

Bob DiBiasio with the Guardians says we may think that it’s the drum that made it work, but he says it was John himself and his engaging personality.

Adams died on Monday.

He was 71.