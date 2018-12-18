John Demarco Out As Louisville Leopards Head Football Coach

Louisville City Schools announced that the contract of Louisville head football coach John DeMarco would not be renewed for 2019.

Over his 9-year tenure as head coach, DeMarco compiled a 65-29 record and 3 outright NBC titles.

The Leopards had a 1-3 post-season record in three trips to the playoffs from 2013-2015.

This past season as an independent, the Leopards went 6-4, and were in playoff contention until a week 9 loss to Massillon.

The following statement was released by Louisville Superintendent Michele Shaffer via LouisvilleLeopards.org:

“A formal recommendation will not be made to retain John DeMarco as head varsity football coach for the 2019 season. John completed 19 years as a coach in the district with 9 of those years serving as the head coach.

The district appreciates the dedication John has given to the Louisville football program and the Louisville community throughout his career. Being a head coach is demanding and John has given a lot of time and energy away from his own family to build the football program over his 19 years.

The school district will begin the search for a head coach immediately.”