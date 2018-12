This past week it was decided that the contract of Louisville Head Football Coach John Demarco would not be renewed in 2019.

He coached the Leopards to three consecutive outright NBC Titles in 2013, 2014, 2015 during a span in which Louisville won 23-straight conference games. He was coach for 9 years and had a record of 65-29. The story was first reported by LouisvilleLeopards.org.