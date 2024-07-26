‘John Doe’ Identified, Michael Leach’s Death Being Investigated as Homicide: SCSO

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Learning more about the Tuscarawas County man identified only recently, over six years after his death.

The Stark County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices along with the state attorney general’s office says Michael Leach was 61 years old at the time of his death in 2018.

He did not have close contact with family members, so no missing persons report was filed.

Coroner Dr Ronald Rusnak has ruled his cause of death “undetermined”.

That’s even though it continues to be investigated as a homicide by sheriff’s detectives.

The coroner says Leach suffered skull, shoulder and rib fractures at the time of his death.

His remains were found near an oil well off Sandy Avenue SE in Canton Township in 2020.

DNA testing was used to determine his identity.

The sheriff’s office hopes to talk to anyone who knew Leach.