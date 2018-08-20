Johnny Robinson Selected as PFHOF Senior Finalist

Johnny Robinson, a former safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, was picked as the Senior Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. He was selected on Monday by the Hall of Fame’s Senior Committee.

Robinson played his college career at LSU and played 12 seasons from 1960-1971. He was selected in the first round of the American Football League draft by the Dallas Texans, which later became the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was also selected as the third overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

He must receive 80 percent voting support by the 48-member Selection Committee on “Selection Sunday” to be elected to the Hall of Fame. Selection Saturday is February 2, 2019, in Atlanta, GA.

The 2019 Class will be enshrined during Hall of Fame Week powered by Johnson Controls August 1-4, 2019.