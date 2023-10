Rep. Bill Johnson answers a question as East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, rear, listens during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Congressmen Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise gave their last-minute pitches to be elected House Speaker to the Republican caucus Tuesday night.

There’s a House vote set for Wednesday morning

Johnson tells our Jordan Miller he likes the home state guy, Jordan.

The Republican Congressman who represents much of Stark County says we need to get a new House Speaker in place ASAP.