      Weather Alert

Jon Bozeka chats with State Representative Thomas West about redistricting

Jon Bozeka
Aug 3, 2021 @ 12:08pm

How can we make sure this is done fairly? What needs to happen? Listen to the conversation below.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
CDC Recommends Indoor Mask Wearing in 23 Ohio Counties, Not Stark
Tribe Manager Terry Francona Done For The Year
Backie Gets 5 to 7 1/2 Years in Ralph White Beating Incident
Prosecutor Offers Another Discount Concealed Handgun Course for County Residents
Connect With Us Listen To Us On