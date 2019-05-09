Jonathan Adams of LAST MAN STANDING Interviewed in Gary Rivers Show

Jonathan Adams plays opposite Tim Allen as his neighbor, Chuck, who loves to spar with his friend. He was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk to listeners about the thrill of the show being given another season on Fox.

You’ve seen Adams elsewhere. He spent several seasons with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in television. Most recently, Adams guest-starred on FOX’s THE ORVILLE, “Designated Survivor” and “Man With A Plan.”

In addition to his on-camera experience, Adams continues to have a flourishing voice-over career, which includes narration, animation, radio and television commercials. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Adams is married with two beautiful daughters.

She show, which was wildly popular on ABC, was abruptly cancelled with no explanation two years ago. Fox picked it up. It was just announced that the show has been renewed for an 8th season. This will be the series’ second season on Fox.