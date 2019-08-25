Ramirez Has Hand Fracture, Needs Surgery
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez sits in the dugout before the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(Official Indians Release)
INDIANS PLACE 3B JOSÉ RAMÍREZ ON 10-DAY IL;
INF YU CHANG RECALLED FROM AAA COLUMBUS
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League roster:
Placed 3B JOSÉ RAMÍREZ (fractured hamate, right hand) on the 10-day Injured List.
UPDATE: Ramirez will have surgery in New York Monday, August 26th. Further information about his recovery will be given following the surgery.
Recalled INF YU CHANG (#2) from AAA Columbus.
Ramίrez was injured in the first inning of last night’s 4-2 win over Kansas City. On the season, he is batting .254 (120-for-473) with 65 runs, 33 doubles, 20 home runs and 75 RBI in 126 games. He entered play today second in MLB in extra-base hits (32) and third in RBI (40) in the second half. Terry Francona will provide rehab specifics during his morning media availability.
Chang, 24, has spent most of the season on the AAA Columbus roster, batting .253 (64-for-253) with 15 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR and 39 RBI in 68 games. On the year at Triple-A, he is hitting .283 (15-for-53) with an .897 OPS vs. left-handed pitching. The native of Taiwan made his Major League debut, June 28, during a two-day stint in Baltimore when Ramίrez was on the Paternity List.