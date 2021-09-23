      Weather Alert

Josh Cribbs Officially Becomes A Browns Legend

Kenny Roda
Sep 23, 2021 @ 12:36pm
BEREA, OH - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Joshua Cribbs of the Cleveland Browns poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

Browns to induct Josh Cribbs, D’Qwell Jackson

Bill Nelsen and Webster Slaughter as Legends during Alumni Weekend

 

BEREA, Ohio – As the Browns continue their celebration of the team’s 75th anniversary, Cleveland will once again host its annual Alumni Weekend, highlighted by the induction of four new Browns Legends. D’Qwell Jackson and Bill Nelsen will be honored as members of the 2021 class, along with Josh Cribbs and Webster Slaughter from the 2020 class, during halftime of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Full press releases announcing the 2020 and 2021 Browns Legends are attached.

More than 80 treasured Browns Legends and alumni will be joined by Browns leadership and staff as they reunite in Northeast Ohio. To kick off the festivities, the group will gather at Westwood Country Club for a special alumni golf outing. Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., Haslam Sports Group Partner JW Johnson will open the event with a quick message to share the team’s appreciation and welcome alumni.

On Saturday, Browns Legends, alumni and team leadership will attend the Browns Legends Induction Dinner at FirstEnergy Stadium. Please note that the private event is closed to media.

Cleveland Browns Legends:

Class of 2001*

Gene Hickerson, Bernie Kosar, Michael Dean Perry, Greg Pruitt, Ray Renfro

Class of 2002

Clay Matthews, Brian Sipe, Mac Speedie

Class of 2003

Hanford Dixon, Bob Gain, Dick Schafrath

Class of 2004

Gary Collins, Mike Pruitt, Tommy James, Dub Jones

Class of 2005

Frank Minnifield, Frank Ryan, Jerry Sherk, Jim Ray Smith

Class of 2006

Earnest Byner, Doug Dieken, Jim Houston, Walt Michaels

Class of 2007

Don Cockroft, Horace Gillom, Bill Glass, Kevin Mack

Class of 2008

Walter Johnson, Warren Lahr, Eric Metcalf, Paul Wiggin

Class of 2010

Cody Risien, John Wooten

Class of 2011

Vince Costello, Tom DeLeone

Class of 2012

Ernie Green, Clarence Scott

Class of 2013

Galen Fiss, Abe Gibron

Class of 2014

Robert E. Jackson, Milt Morin

Class of 2015

Don Colo, Bob Golic

Class of 2016

Dick Ambrose, Thom Darden

Class of 2017

Bernie Parrish, Tony Adamle

Class of 2018

Erich Barnes, Eddie Johnson

Class of 2020

Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter

Class of 2021

D’Qwell Jackson, Bill Nelsen

Browns Pro Football Hall of Famers were automatically inducted in 2001

