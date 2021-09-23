Josh Cribbs Officially Becomes A Browns Legend
BEREA, OH - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Joshua Cribbs of the Cleveland Browns poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
Browns to induct Josh Cribbs, D’Qwell Jackson
Bill Nelsen and Webster Slaughter as Legends during Alumni Weekend
BEREA, Ohio – As the Browns continue their celebration of the team’s 75th anniversary, Cleveland will once again host its annual Alumni Weekend, highlighted by the induction of four new Browns Legends. D’Qwell Jackson and Bill Nelsen will be honored as members of the 2021 class, along with Josh Cribbs and Webster Slaughter from the 2020 class, during halftime of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Full press releases announcing the 2020 and 2021 Browns Legends are attached.
More than 80 treasured Browns Legends and alumni will be joined by Browns leadership and staff as they reunite in Northeast Ohio. To kick off the festivities, the group will gather at Westwood Country Club for a special alumni golf outing. Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., Haslam Sports Group Partner JW Johnson will open the event with a quick message to share the team’s appreciation and welcome alumni.
On Saturday, Browns Legends, alumni and team leadership will attend the Browns Legends Induction Dinner at FirstEnergy Stadium. Please note that the private event is closed to media.
|
Cleveland Browns Legends:
|
Class of 2001*
|
Gene Hickerson, Bernie Kosar, Michael Dean Perry, Greg Pruitt, Ray Renfro
|
Class of 2002
|
Clay Matthews, Brian Sipe, Mac Speedie
|
Class of 2003
|
Hanford Dixon, Bob Gain, Dick Schafrath
|
Class of 2004
|
Gary Collins, Mike Pruitt, Tommy James, Dub Jones
|
Class of 2005
|
Frank Minnifield, Frank Ryan, Jerry Sherk, Jim Ray Smith
|
Class of 2006
|
Earnest Byner, Doug Dieken, Jim Houston, Walt Michaels
|
Class of 2007
|
Don Cockroft, Horace Gillom, Bill Glass, Kevin Mack
|
Class of 2008
|
Walter Johnson, Warren Lahr, Eric Metcalf, Paul Wiggin
|
Class of 2010
|
Cody Risien, John Wooten
|
Class of 2011
|
Vince Costello, Tom DeLeone
|
Class of 2012
|
Ernie Green, Clarence Scott
|
Class of 2013
|
Galen Fiss, Abe Gibron
|
Class of 2014
|
Robert E. Jackson, Milt Morin
|
Class of 2015
|
Don Colo, Bob Golic
|
Class of 2016
|
Dick Ambrose, Thom Darden
|
Class of 2017
|
Bernie Parrish, Tony Adamle
|
Class of 2018
|
Erich Barnes, Eddie Johnson
|
Class of 2020
|
Josh Cribbs, Webster Slaughter
|
Class of 2021
|
D’Qwell Jackson, Bill Nelsen
* Browns Pro Football Hall of Famers were automatically inducted in 2001