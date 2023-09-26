News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

JPMorgan Chase Has Agreed To Pay $75 Million To The U.S. Virgin Islands In Jeffrey Epstein Case

By News Desk
September 26, 2023 10:50AM EDT
Share
Epstein MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said Tuesday that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another $20 million will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Water Park to Stand Tall, Large in HOF Village
3

Two Canton Men Facing Manslaughter Charges in Overdose Deaths
4

Canton Man Dies in Early Friday Crash
5

UPDATE: Better News on Clean Up at McKinley High School