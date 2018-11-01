JR Smith Wants Out of Cleveland

JR Smith has expressed a desire to be traded by the Cavs, but according to sources to cleveland.com, Smith has not approached Cleveland’s management with his request.

Smith had only played four minutes during the first three games of the season before he was put back in the rotation for the fourth and fifth games of the season by former head coach Tyronn Lue, who was fired on Sunday. He sat out Cleveland’s only win of the season against the Atlanta Hawks and he is once again out of the rotation.

Cleveland.com reported that general manager Koby Altman noticed poor body language from Smith and was concerned about the impact Smith’s attitude could have on the team. Altman reportedly spoke with Smith recently and asked him if he wanted to stay with the team while he came off the bench. If Smith could not be a veteran leader for the young team, Altman suggested Smith should go home.