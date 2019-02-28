JT’s Spring Training Update

It’s Day 15 of Cleveland Indians Spring Training (Day 4 for us covering) in beautiful sun-drenched Goodyear, Arizona. I really didn’t mean to rub that in, but like a great pitcher paints the corner, I figure I’ve got to paint the picture.

So, what have we learned so far? A few things. Obviously, the rest of the American League Central Division hasn’t made enough moves to overtake the Indians’ three-year streak as division champions. We know that Brad Hand will be the new closer and the set-up spots could be earned in the spring.

Speaking of earning spots, keep an eye on the outfield, especially corner spots. Pay attention to names like Naquin, Martin, Allen, etc.

We know the Tribe’s payroll is still in the middle of the pack as compared to all of MLB. We also know Francisco Lindor is emerging as the leader of this team, if not the face of Major League Baseball.

We expect to see a younger, more athletic bunch which may just turn out to be more exciting than we’ve seen in a few years.

Will it be enough to overtake Boston, Houston or the Yankees? These questions and more are about to be answered. The 2019 Cleveland Indians baseball season is about to get underway.