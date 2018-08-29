JT’s Tips on Drafting Your Fantasy Football Team

Here are some hints and strategies for drafting a fantasy football NON KEEPER league, by JT. Our league will consist of 12 teams; therefore, a 12-round draft. PPR scoring will be the major focus.

Traditional scoring vs. PPR

What’s the difference? Traditional scoring basically only rewards players who score points on the field. PPR (or points per reception) points are rewarded not only for the number of receptions, but yardage, as well, and, of course, scoring on the field.

Our roster will include:

2 QB

3 RB

4 WR

2 TE

2 K

2 DE

1 Flex – any combination of 1 RB, WR or TE

Each week, players submit a starting lineup consisting of:

1 QB

2 RB

3 WR

1 TE

1 Flex (see flex above)

1 K

1 DE

Scoring will be rewarded in a combination of PPR, actual scoring plays and yardage gained. For instance, one point per catch, one point per 10 yards gained either by run, catch or yards after catch. In some leagues, an additional three points are rewarded for yardage over 100 yards.

6 points rewarded for touchdown

3 points rewarded for field goal

2 points per safety

6 points per DE including kick return, punt return or any defensive touchdown

So, what’s the strategy here and why do we prefer PPR? Like the NFL itself, which makes more rules to complement higher scoring, we prefer more scoring in the fantasy world, as well.

Who wants to draft Antonio Brown, watch him have six catches for 100 receiving yards with no TD’s, only to see him receive no points in fantasy football? Not I! We need action!

Let’s focus on PPR fantasy drafting your team.

Round 1 drafting your team

Remember the basics!

Who gets the touches?

Even though the quarterback handles the rock on basically every offensive play, it doesn’t always equate to fantasy points. Not every QB is Dan Marino and throws for 300 yards per game.

Keep an eye on RB by committee. Gone are the days of Marshall Funk where some RB’s played every down. The NFL is a passing league; the rules are set that way. Stay off the quarterback; don’t touch the receivers; don’t lead with your head down when tackling, but it’s OK to deliver the blow when a runner lowers his head. The league wants scoring just as we do.

What RB by committee does is hinder our scoring in FFL. In other words, Carlos Hyde carries the load, but Duke Johnson catches eight passes. The math could favor Duke in the scoring system. That being said, the reason a RB like Le’veon Bell is at the top of most draft boards is he does both. He runs in all situations, including goal line, catches a ton of passes and is always a scoring threat.

Do your homework and try to figure out duel threats (RB who runs and catches passes). I suggest drafting a quality starter at running back with your first pick in the first round, unless Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, or maybe even Odell Beckham, Jr. are available, and quite frankly, OBJ’s recent upgraded contract scares me a bit. The man got PAID and he could be a candidate for Cadillac Player of the Year! We need a No. 1 RB with our first pick! Remember, receivers emerge throughout the season and can be available though free agency or waiver wire additions to your roster. It happens at that position all the time, but when a RB like David Johnson from Arizona (last year) is lost for the season due to injury, he’s not as easy to replace from the waiver wire.

Round 2 … see Round 1

TAKE ANOTHER RB IF HE’S STILL ON THE BOARD!

Not saying that Adrian Peterson is still a fantasy stud, but if he is labeled the starter in Washington, you may want to take another position player with your second pick. RB is a tough commodity. You’ll notice slim pickings after the first round. Don’t be fooled by his success in the past, 33-year-old running backs don’t dominate in the NFL.

Round 3

Top WR’s may have already been taken, but YOU NEED a guy. Not going to name them all, but look for guys who catch passes, lots of passes from guys like Aaron Rodgers. A good example is Davonte Adams. Remember, Jordy Nelson is gone! I’m not saying that every pick has hidden value, but it’s a good thing to remember. The only exception here is the Gronk Rule! Rob Gronkowski and Zac Ertz are currently the only two TE worth taking in the first 30 or so picks in PPR leagues.

Round 4

Continue to fill your roster with the best talent available and continue to fill WR slots. Look for TE’s, as well; it can’t hurt!

Round 5

Is it time to take a QB? NO! By now, someone has already broken a rule and taken Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. The drop off isn’t significant between top-tier QB’s and the rest of the league. Wait a little longer. I promise, you won’t get stuck with Eli – hey wait, someone has to throw the ball to OBJ – get it? Fill in your roster with skilled position players who rack up stats!

Round 6

Go get your QB! The best available will do.

Round 7

No need for a backup QB, yet. You’ll only use him if QB 1 gets injured or the bye week. Look for a TE or continue to fill your roster.

Round 8

By now, we’re looking at value and, again, the best player available all the way through the final rounds of the draft. Save K and DE until final two rounds of the draft and you should have a decent squad, as long as you follow these basics.

Good luck and bring home the trophy!