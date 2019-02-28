JT’s Tour of the Indians’ Spring Training Complex – Part 2 – Video 1 By Ariel Stahler | Feb 28, 2019 @ 3:04 PM JT the tour guide is back again to give you a behind-the-scenes look at the Indians’ Spring Training complex. This is the first video of The Tour – Part 2. baseballCleveland IndiansMLBSpring Training 2019WHBC SHARE RELATED CONTENT JT’s Tour of the Indians’ Spring Training Complex – Part 2 – Video 2 JT’s Spring Training Update Tribe Pitchers Putting in Work The Sights and Sounds of Spring Baseball JT’s Tour of the Indians’ Spring Training Complex – Part 1 Lindor Takes Next Step in Rehab Process