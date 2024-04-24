Judge Declines To Dismiss Lawsuits Filed Against Rapper Travis Scott Over Deadly Astroworld Concert

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has declined to dismiss hundreds of lawsuits filed against rap star Travis Scott over his role in the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge.

State District Judge Kristen Hawkins issued a one-page order made public Wednesday denying Scott’s request to be dropped from the case.

An attorney for the family of one of the 10 people killed says Scott’s actions before and during the concert showed a “conscious disregard for safety.”

Scott’s attorneys had argued that he was responsible for creative aspects and not safety planning related to the concert on Nov. 5, 2021.

The first trial related to the lawsuits is set for May 6.