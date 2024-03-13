Judge Dismisses Some Charges Against Former President Trump In The Georgia 2020 Election Interference Case

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case has dismissed some of the charges against ex-President Donald Trump, but others remain.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote Wednesday in an order that six of the charges in the indictment must be quashed, including three against Trump.

The order leaves intact many other charges in the indictment.

The judge wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment on the charges he dismissed.

The six charges in question have to do with soliciting elected officials to violate their oaths of office.

One of the counts stems from a phone call Trump made to fellow Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021.

Trump denies wrongdoing.