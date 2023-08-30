News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Judge Holds Giuliani Liable In Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Case And Orders Him To Pay Fees

By News Desk
August 30, 2023 1:11PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud.

The judge entered a default judgment against the former New York City mayor and ordered Giuliani to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers’ fees.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested by election workers as part of their lawsuit.

An adviser to Giuliani says the ruling “is a prime example of the weaponization of our justice system.”

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Names Released of the 5 Family Members Found Dead in Lake Township
3

Canton Mayor Receives Closing Notice From Republic Parent Company
4

Five People Found Dead in Lake Township Home
5

Big Changes for Mckinley Game Day at Tom Benson HOF Stadium