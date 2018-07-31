Judge Jeannine Pirro To Guest on the Gary Rivers Show

Jeanine Ferris Pirro is an American TV personality, former judge, prosecutor, and Republican politician in New York. She is currently the host of Fox News Channel’s Justice with Judge Jeanine.

On today’s Gary Rivers Show she talked about her book, “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy,” currently number one on the New York Times Bestseller list.

She discussed her friendship with President Trump and his recent recommendation that people read the book, the recent economic growth numbers, and the fallout from her live, but very short interview with Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” .

Gary asked her about the so-called, “Trump Anxiety Disorder,” in which people claim the current president has been harmful to their health.