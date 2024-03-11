News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Judge: Norfolk Southern Must Foot Bill for Cleanup

By Jim Michaels
March 11, 2024 8:40AM EDT
Judge: Norfolk Southern Must Foot Bill for Cleanup
A skateboarder passes a sign in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Norfolk Southern will have to foot the East Palestine bill alone.

That’s the ruling from a federal judge who tossed out the railroad’s claim that the companies that made the spilled chemicals and others that owned tank cars should also be liable for cleanup costs from last February’s derailment.

The judge says Norfolk Southern did not show that the derailment was caused by anything those other companies did.

Cleanup has cost $1.1 billion, so far.

