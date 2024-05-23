Judge OKs NFS East Palestine Settlement
May 23, 2024 8:32AM EDT
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A federal judge in Youngstown has signed off on the $600 million class action settlement between Norfolk Southern Railroad and East Palestine-area residents.
That’s even though residents close to that toxic train derailment last February are concerned about how the money will be divvied up.
There’s a deadline of August 22 to file to be part of the class action.
But a hearing on the distribution plan, attorney’s fees and objections won’t take place until September.