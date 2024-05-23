Judge OKs NFS East Palestine Settlement

A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A federal judge in Youngstown has signed off on the $600 million class action settlement between Norfolk Southern Railroad and East Palestine-area residents.

That’s even though residents close to that toxic train derailment last February are concerned about how the money will be divvied up.

There’s a deadline of August 22 to file to be part of the class action.

But a hearing on the distribution plan, attorney’s fees and objections won’t take place until September.