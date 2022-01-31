      Weather Alert

Judge Rejects Plea Deal For Man Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery

News Desk
Jan 31, 2022 @ 4:12pm

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – A federal judge has rejected a plea agreement that would have averted a hate crimes trial for the man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery’s parents had denounced the proposed deal for Travis McMichael, and the judge proceeded with plans to summon potential jurors next week.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones asked the judge to reject the deal and described the U.S. Justice Department’s decision to propose it as “disrespectful.”

Proposed plea agreements for father and son Greg and Travis McMichael were filed with the court late Sunday.

