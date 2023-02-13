News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Judge To Release Parts Of Georgia Special Grand Jury Report

By News Desk
February 13, 2023 12:37PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) – A judge has ordered the release of parts of a report produced by a special grand jury that investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney announced the decision on Monday.

It comes three weeks after hearing arguments from prosecutors, who urged the report be kept secret until they decide on charges, and a coalition of media organizations, which pressed for its release.

McBurney said the introduction and conclusion of the report, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, will be released Thursday.

