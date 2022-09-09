News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Judge Tosses Former President Trump’s Russia Probe Suit Against Former Secretary Of State Clinton, FBI

By News Desk
September 9, 2022 2:32PM EDT
Share
Judge Tosses Former President Trump’s Russia Probe Suit Against Former Secretary Of State Clinton, FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration.

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said in a sharply worded ruling on Thursday that Trump’s lawsuit, filed in March, contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterizations of events are implausible.”

A lawyer for Trump said he would appeal the dismissal.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
3

Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident
4

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
5

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing