Rain falls on a pedestrian on the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over an inch-and-a-half of rain the last two days at the airport weather station.

.83 inches was recoded on Thursday and .78 on Wednesday.

And there’s more rain in the Friday AccuWeather forecast.

We’re already an inch above normal for the month.

The high reached 91 at the CAK weather station on Wednesday.

With clouds prevailing Thursday though, we maxed out at 84 degrees.