CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Average gasoline prices are up 20-cents in the Canton-Massillon metro over the last two days.

It appears to be the routine up and down “cycling” of gas prices that GasBuddy often points to.

The app shows some of the leading chain stations targeting $3.29.9.

The AAA average price for the metro area is $3.25.

The statewide average is up nine cents as well, also at $3.25 a gallon.