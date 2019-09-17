Jump in Gasoline Prices in Stark, Ohio
This is a gas pump nozzel in a car filling up at a pump in West Mifflin, Pa., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gas Buddy predicted a price increase, and it’s happening.
The AAA average price in Canton-Massillon Tuesday morning was $2.74 a gallon, up 15-cents from Monday.
Some stations were posting $2.85 on their signs.
The AAA Ohio average was $2.66, up 6 cents.
It’s not known how much of this increase is related to the attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility.
Oil prices did increase 15% on Monday.