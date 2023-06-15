June Temperatures Briefly Pass Key Climate Threshold

BERLIN (AP) — Worldwide temperatures briefly exceeded a key warming threshold earlier this month, drawing notice in the scientific community and prompting public chatter that climate change might be accelerating.

The mercury has since dipped again, but experts say the brief surge marked a new global heat record for June and indicates more extremes ahead.

European researchers said Thursday that the the start of June saw global surface air temperatures rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time.

That is the limit governments said they would try to limit global warming to at a 2015 summit in Paris.

Scientists say the eleven-day global anomaly shows how important it is to keep a close watch on the planet’s health as the planet enters an El Niuhase.