Junior Fair at Stark Fairgrounds Set for Improvements
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are just over two months before the start of the Stark County Fair.
County commissioners are moving ahead with plans for $200,000 in improvements to the Junior Fair facilities.
Like electrical and comfort upgrades.
Commissioner Janet Creighton says the county is supportive of the Junior Fair and the positive impact it has on young people.
The fair board hopes to have those improvements in place by August 30.
The fair board tells commissioners here are perhaps two-million dollars in improvements that might be made at the Stark County Fairgrounds.
That includes replacement of the 100-year-old water lines down below.