Jupiter’s Moon Count Jumps To 92, Most In Solar System

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Astronomers have discovered 12 new moons around Jupiter, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92.

That’s more than any other planet in our solar system.

Saturn, the one-time leader, comes in a close second with 83 confirmed moons.

The Jupiter moons were added recently to a list kept by the International Astronomical Center’s Minor Planet Center.

Researchers discovered the moons using telescopes in Chile and Hawaii in 2021 and 2022, and confirmed the orbits with follow-up observations.