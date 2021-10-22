      Weather Alert

Jury Deliberating Fate of Richard Nelson in Bob Evans Killing

Jim Michaels
Oct 22, 2021 @ 4:57am
Richard Nelson (Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County jury returns to the courthouse Friday morning, deliberating the charges facing 55-year-old Richard Nelson of Osnaburg Township.

He’s accused in the April shooting death of waitress Rebecca Rogers of Massillon inside the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE near Route 62.

The jury could come back with either a murder or aggravated murder verdict.

The trial started Monday.

Closing arguments and initial deliberations took place on Thursday.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark Prosecutor Fires Lead Attorney After Internal Investigation
North Canton Mayor: Deal Pending With Meijer for KMart Property
Baker Leaving Pro Football Hall of Fame
Canton Man Gets 23 to Life in New Phila Shooting Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On