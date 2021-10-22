Jury Deliberating Fate of Richard Nelson in Bob Evans Killing
Richard Nelson (Canton police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County jury returns to the courthouse Friday morning, deliberating the charges facing 55-year-old Richard Nelson of Osnaburg Township.
He’s accused in the April shooting death of waitress Rebecca Rogers of Massillon inside the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE near Route 62.
The jury could come back with either a murder or aggravated murder verdict.
The trial started Monday.
Closing arguments and initial deliberations took place on Thursday.