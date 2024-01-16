Jury Selection Begins At Former President Trump’s Defamation Trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection has begun in a New York courtroom after a judge denied Donald Trump’s request that his defamation trial be adjourned on Thursday so the former president can attend the funeral of his mother-in-law.

The denial came Tuesday during a combative exchange between lawyers for Trump and Judge Lewis A. Kaplan over evidence in the case, Trump’s desire to attend the Thursday funeral and even whether the trial should occur at all.

The trial is the penalty phase of a civil defamation trial stemming from columnist E. Jean Carroll claims he sexually attacked her in a department store dressing room in 1996.

A May trial found Trump sexually abused Carroll, awarding her $5 million.

He has appealed.