Jury Selection Begins In Rape Lawsuit Against Former President Trump

By News Desk
April 25, 2023 1:07PM EDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Juror selection is underway in the civil trial resulting from former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Former President Donald Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store.

Jury selection began Tuesday with a Manhattan federal court judge telling prospective jurors that he wants to find people who can be fair and impartial.

Carroll says a chance encounter with Mr. Trump turned violent two decades before he became president.

Mr. Trump says she fabricated the claim to sell a 2019 memoir.

Trump’s lawyers have not ruled out the chance he might testify.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

