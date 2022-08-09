Jury Selection Begins in Trial Out of 2016 Rhoden Family Killings

George Wagner IV walks into the courtroom at the Pike County Courthouse for his arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner, his parents and his brother are charged in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family. (Robert McGraw//The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool)

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jury selection has begun in a very high-profile case.

it’s the first trial in the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County.

George Wagner IV is charged with murder.

Jury selection could take some time given the publicity in the case.

Wagner claims he never pulled a trigger on that April 2016 day, but the death penalty is on the table.