Jury Selection For Steve Bannon Trial Heads For Second Day

WASHINGTON (AP) – After a day-long court session, final jury selection will stretch into a second day in the contempt-of-Congress trial of Steve Bannon.

The longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

By the end of Monday’s opening day, 22 prospective jurors had been identified.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning as lawyers for Bannon and the government whittle the list down to 12 jurors and two alternates.

Much of Monday’s questioning of potential jurors by Bannon’s lawyer centered on how much of the wide coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings they’ve watched and whether they have opinions about the committee and its work.