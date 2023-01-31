News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Justice Department Seeks Tesla Automated Driving Documents

By News Desk
January 31, 2023 12:32PM EST
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla  related to its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” features.

The electric vehicle maker cautioned in a regulatory filing Tuesday that if the government decides to pursue an enforcement action, it could possibly have a material adverse impact on its business.

Despite their names, Tesla still says on its website that the cars can’t drive themselves.

Teslas using “Full Self-Driving” can navigate roads in many cases, but experts say the system can make mistakes, which even CEO Elon Musk acknowledges.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from the Justice Department.

