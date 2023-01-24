News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Justice Department Sues Google Over Digital Advertising Dominance

By News Desk
January 24, 2023 2:21PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department and eight states have sued Google, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition.

The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products.

The antitrust suit was filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was expected to discuss it at a news conference later Tuesday.

