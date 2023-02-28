Justice Jackson Writes 1st Supreme Court Majority Opinion

News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

By News Desk
February 28, 2023 6:43PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) – Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has written her first majority opinion for the Supreme Court.

The opinion released Tuesday in a dispute between states over unclaimed money is one of roughly a half dozen she is expected to write by the time the court finishes its work for the summer, usually in late June.

Each justice typically writes at least one opinion from the seven separate two-week argument sessions the court holds from early October to late April.

 

