Juvenile Courts Seek Volunteer Advocates for Children

Allyson Blake, Director of the CASA/GAL Program of Stark and Carroll Counties, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to talk about the program and its need for volunteers.

A Court Appointed Special Advocate / Guardian ad Litem, (CASA/GAL) is a trained community volunteer appointed by Stark County Family Court or Carroll County Juvenile Court to represent the best interests of a child during a Court proceeding that involves Child Protective Services.

Allyson has been the director for 6 years and for 14 years previously, she was a practicing attorney and a GAL for Family Court.

Volunteers are trained to work with children who are involved with the department of Job and Family Services. The CASA will interview all involved people and make an objective recommendation to the Court regarding the best interest of the child. .

