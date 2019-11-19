Keep an Eye Out for these Area Road Closures
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few area road closures near downtown Canton to keep in mind for the next week or so. Cherry Avenue will only have one lane open northbound between Tuscarawas Street and Second Street NE for the next week due to crews making repairs on a vault for AEP.
Tomorrow morning, Henry Avenue SW will also be closed between Navarre Road and Pearl Place for repairs to a sanitary sewer line. That project is expected to last for five days. Northbound traffic will be detoured.