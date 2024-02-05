Ken Dorsey Officially Named Browns OC

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 17: Cleveland Browns helmet sits on a cart during the preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(official Browns Release) 2-5-24

Browns add four to coaching staff



BEREA, Ohio – The Browns have added Ken Dorsey (offensive coordinator), Tommy Rees (tight ends/pass game specialist), Jacques Cesaire (defensive line) and Duce Staley (running backs) to the coaching staff.

Dorsey re-joins the Browns after playing for the team from 2006-08 and brings 16 years of experience as an NFL player and coach. He has worked with some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL including Cam Newton, who was named the NFL MVP in 2015 and helped lead Carolina to Super Bowl 50. Most recently, he spent five years with the Bills, first as quarterbacks coach (2019-20) then passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2021) and offensive coordinator (2022-23). During his first season as offensive coordinator, the Bills finished second in the NFL in total offense (397.6 yards per game) and points per game (28.4). Dorsey helped guide QB Josh Allen to several NFL records, including in 2020, when he became the first player in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns in a season. Dorsey played six seasons in the NFL after setting numerous school records at Miami (Fla.), where he registered a 38-2 record as a starter and helped the Hurricanes capture the 2001 national championship.

“Ken has worked with and elevated some of the top quarterbacks in this league and will bring a fresh approach to our offense,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski. “He knows what it takes to be successful at that position as he was one of the most successful college quarterbacks of all time and that has helped him become a tremendous coach. He has a history with this team and knows what the Browns mean to this city. We are very excited to bring in Ken as offensive coordinator.”

Rees joins the Browns after spending the 2023 season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping the Crimson Tide win the SEC Championship Game and advance to the College Football Playoff. He spent six seasons as a coach at Notre Dame (2017-22), first coaching the quarterbacks and adding the role as offensive coordinator in 2020. In three years as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, the team averaged more than 30 points per game each year and advanced to the College Football Playoff in 2020 after posting an undefeated regular season. Rees also played quarterback at Notre Dame and finished second in school history in touchdowns passes (61) and third in passing yards (7,351).

“Tommy has established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college football and I have no doubt that will transition to the NFL,” said Stefanski. “He has an incredible football acumen and I look forward to bringing his insight and unique perspective from top college programs to our offense.”

Cesaire (pronounced SEE-zair) brings 18 years of experience as a player (nine) and coach (nine). He joins the Browns after spending the previous two seasons as the defensive line coach in Houston (2022-23). He developed 2023 third overall draft pick DE Will Anderson, who was named the 2023 PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year. Anderson set a Texans rookie record with seven sacks en route to being named to the Pro Bowl. Cesaire spent two seasons (2020-21) as the assistant defensive line coach in Buffalo, where the Bills led the NFL in both total defense (272.8 yards pe game) and scoring defense (17.0 points per game) in 2021. He spent nine seasons (2003-11) as a defensive end for the San Diego Chargers and appeared in 125 career games.

“Jacques brings energy and a proven track record as both a player and coach in this league,” said Stefanski. “He has made his impact felt in every place he has been, and we know he will come in and work to increase an already high standard for our defensive line.”

Staley brings 25 years of experience as an NFL player (10) and coach (15), where he has won a Super Bowl as both a player and a coach. He’s had coaching stops in Carolina (2023), Detroit (2021-22) and Philadelphia (2010-20). Under Staley’s direction, RB Jamaal Williams led the NFL and set a Lions franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022. In 2017, he helped the Eagles finish third in the league with 132.2 rushing yards per game as the team captured Super Bowl LII. As his running backs coach, Staley helped RB LeSean McCoy earn first-team All-Pro honors in 2013 and five Pro Bowl selections (2013-17). In 2013, McCoy led the NFL in rushing yards (1,607) and scrimmage yards (2,146). A third-round pick by Philadelphia in 1997, Staley spent seven seasons with the Eagles (1997-2003) before finishing career with the Steelers (2004-06). He helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XL. Staley appeared in 114 career games and racked up 5,785 rushing yards on 1,430 carries with 24 rushing touchdowns, while adding 287 career receptions for 2,587 yards with 10 touchdowns.

“Duce was a tough, hard-nosed running back in this league and brings the mind-set and energy to his coaching style that is needed in the running backs room,” said Stefanski. “He knows how to get the most out of his players and has worked with some of the best running backs in the NFL. We are excited to have him leading our running backs.”