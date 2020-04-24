Kenny and JT On Browns Drafting Jedrick Wills Jr. In First Round of NFL Draft
Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (74) looks for a block against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
You can listen to them every Monday through Friday from 3pm to 7pm on 1480 WHBC and WHBC.com, but Kenny and JT weigh in with this video on the Browns selecting Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
JT & I break down Round 1 of the NFL Draft for the Cleveland Browns the AFC North and more!
Posted by Kenny Roda on Friday, April 24, 2020