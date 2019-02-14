Kenny Lofton To Debut New Film Next Week In Cleveland

Cleveland Indians Kenny Lofton in action, at bat during Game 4 of the American League Championship baseball series Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Former MLB superstar, 6-time All-star and executive producer Kenny Lofton will be taking his latest production, the MMA themed Chokehold, on a six-city theatrical roadshow from February 16-28, 2019. Kenny will be doing Q&A’s, Meet and Greets, and autograph sessions at every screening. He will be making an appearance at Cleveland’s Tower City Cinema on Monday 2/18/19 and Tuesday 2/19/19.

Kenny will join The Kenny and JT Show Friday at 5:00pm to talk about it.

Chokehold, directed by Brian Skiba, is an action-packed, revenge caper telling the story of an up and coming mixed martial arts fighter named Zoey. After her father is killed by the Russian mob, she gives up her dream to fight professionally and instead enters the seedy, underground fighting world to get closer to the people responsible for her father’s death – to bring them to justice.

Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers saga, Sleepy Hollow) stars as Javier. Newcomer Melissa Croden and stunt actor Ilona McCrea set the stage for the scene stealing roles played by Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale, White Chicks), Kelsey Andries (2016 IFMA Muay Thai Champion) and against type bad guy turn for Gianni Capaldi. Chokehold is ultimately a story of redemption and the human spirit.

After Baseball Lofton started the television production company Filmpool Inc with his business partner Brenton Earley. ChokeHold is the seventh feature length film they have produced together.

Visit Chokehold’s Facebook and Cleveland Cinemas page to purchase tickets to view the film and meet former major leaguer turned executive producer, Kenny Lofton. You don’t wanna miss the chance to meet the Cleveland legend and get his autograph.

