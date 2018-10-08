Ken’s Stark County High School Football Top Ten By Kenny Roda | Oct 8, 2018 @ 12:42 AM Ken’s Top Ten Week 7 – 10-8-18 1 Massillon (7-0) 2 McKinley (7-0) 3 Marlington (6-1) 4 Sandy Valley (6-1) 5 Perry (6-1) 6 Hoover (5-2) 7 East Canton (5-2) 8 Jackson (4-3) 9 Louisville (4-3) 10 Alliance (4-3) High School FootballMassillonMcKinley SHARE RELATED CONTENT Browns Beat Ravens In OT Indians Facing Elimination JT Does Hockey – He’s checking out the Columbus Blue Jackets Indians Set 25-Man Roster For The ALDS Game Times For Remainder Of ALDS Are Set The Roadman’s Projected Indians Playoff Roster