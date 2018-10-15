Ken’s Stark County High School football Top Ten By Kenny Roda | Oct 15, 2018 @ 2:38 PM Ken’s Top Ten Week 8 – 10-15-18 1 Massillon (8-0) 2 McKinley (8-0) 3 Marlington (7-1) 4 Sandy Valley (7-1) 5 Hoover (6-2) 6 Perry (6-2) 7 Jackson (5-3) 8 Louisville (5-3) 9 Alliance (5-3) 10 East Canton (5-3) High School FootballMarlingtonMassillonMcKinleySandy Valley SHARE RELATED CONTENT Reports Say Cavs Sign Nance To Extension Buckeyes Win Ugly Willies Injury Update Browns WR Willies Injured Snoop’s Reaction Watching The End Of Browns/Steelers Tie Game Emanuel Terry Signs With Cavs