Ken’s Stark County High School football Top Ten
By Kenny Roda
|
Oct 15, 2018 @ 2:38 PM

Ken’s Top Ten

Week 8 – 10-15-18

1 Massillon (8-0)

2 McKinley (8-0)

3 Marlington (7-1)

4 Sandy Valley (7-1)

5 Hoover (6-2)

6 Perry (6-2)

7 Jackson (5-3)

8 Louisville (5-3)

9 Alliance (5-3)

10 East Canton (5-3)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Reports Say Cavs Sign Nance To Extension Buckeyes Win Ugly Willies Injury Update Browns WR Willies Injured Snoop’s Reaction Watching The End Of Browns/Steelers Tie Game Emanuel Terry Signs With Cavs