Ken's Stark County High School Football Top Ten By Kenny Roda | Oct 1, 2018 @ 9:21 AM Ken's Top Ten Week 6 – 10-1-18 1 Massillon (6-0) 2 McKinley (6-0) 3 Marlington (5-1) 4 Sandy Valley (5-1) 5 Perry (5-1) 6 Jackson (4-2) 7 Hoover (4-2) 8 East Canton (4-2) 9 Louisville (3-3) 10 Alliance (3-3) High School FootballMassillonMcKinleystark county