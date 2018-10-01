Ken’s Stark County High School Football Top Ten
By Kenny Roda
|
Oct 1, 2018 @ 9:21 AM

Ken’s Top Ten

Week 6 – 10-1-18

1 Massillon (6-0)

2 McKinley (6-0)

3 Marlington (5-1)

4 Sandy Valley (5-1)

5 Perry (5-1)

6 Jackson (4-2)

7 Hoover (4-2)

8 East Canton (4-2)

9 Louisville (3-3)

10 Alliance (3-3)

 

