Ken’s Stark County Top 10 HS Football Rankings Ken’s Stark County Top 10 HS Football Rankings (Week 3) 1 Massillon (2-0) 2 McKinley (2-0) 3 Perry (2-0) 4 East Canton (2-0) 5 Sandy Valley (2-0) 6 Lake (2-0) 7 Hoover (2-0) 8 Central Catholic (1-1) 9 Marlington (1-1) 10 Northwest (2-0) MassillonMcKinleyperry SHARE RELATED CONTENT Browns Make Cuts and Trade, Roster at 53 Tribe Trades For Donaldson 4 Reasons Why OSU Will And Won’t Be A Playoff Team In 2018 The Roadman’s Projected 53 Man Browns Roster Another Battle Set To Take Place On 13th Street Browns Release LB Mychal Kendricks