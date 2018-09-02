Ken’s Stark County Top 10 HS Football Rankings

 

Ken’s Stark County Top 10
HS Football Rankings
(Week 3)

1   Massillon (2-0)
2   McKinley (2-0)
3   Perry (2-0)
4   East Canton (2-0)
5   Sandy Valley (2-0)
6   Lake (2-0)
7   Hoover (2-0)
8   Central Catholic (1-1)
9   Marlington (1-1)
10 Northwest (2-0)

