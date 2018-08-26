Ken’s Stark County Top 10 HS Football Rankings 

Ken’s Stark County Top 10
HS Football Rankings
(Week 2)

1 Massillon (1-0)
2 Perry (1-0)
3 Central Catholic (1-0)
4 McKinley (1-0)
5 East Canton (1-0)
6 Sandy Valley (1-0)
7 Lake (1-0)
8 Hoover (1-0)
9 Louisville (0-1)
10 Marlington (0-1)

