Ken's Stark County Top Ten High School Football Teams By Kenny Roda | Oct 22, 2018 @ 9:56 AM Ken's Top Ten Week 9 – 10-22-18 1 Massillon (9-0) 2 McKinley (8-1) 3 Marlington (8-1) 4 Sandy Valley (8-1) 5 Hoover (6-3) 6 Perry (7-2) 7 Jackson (6-3) 8 Alliance (6-3) 9 East Canton (6-3) 10 Louisville (5-4)