Ken’s Stark County Top Ten High School Football Teams
By Kenny Roda
|
Oct 22, 2018 @ 9:56 AM

Ken’s Top Ten

Week 9 – 10-22-18

1 Massillon (9-0)

2 McKinley (8-1)

3 Marlington (8-1)

4 Sandy Valley (8-1)

5 Hoover (6-3)

6 Perry (7-2)

7 Jackson (6-3)

8 Alliance (6-3)

9 East Canton (6-3)

10 Louisville (5-4)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Browns Lose In OT Again Buckeyes Blown Out By Boilermakers Browns Trade Carlos Hyde To Jaguars CANTON CHARGE 2018-19 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE Battle At Benson NBA G League introduces profession path for elite basketball prospects