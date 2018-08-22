Ken’s Top 10 HS Football Rankings in Stark County Ken’s Top 10 HS Football Rankings in Stark County(Preseason) 1 Massillon 2 Perry 3 Central Catholic 4 McKinley 5 Marlington 6 East Canton 7 Sandy Valley 8 Louisville 9 Lake 10 Fairless High School FootballMassillonMcKinleyperrystark county SHARE RELATED CONTENT Baker Mayfield Imitates John Dorsey Introducing WHBCsports.com Ohio State Ranked Fifth in AP Top 25 Poll Johnny Robinson Selected as PFHOF Senior Finalist Stark County Woman Missing for a Year Gordon Returns To Browns