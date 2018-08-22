Ken’s Top 10 HS Football Rankings in Stark County

Ken’s Top 10
HS Football Rankings in
Stark County(Preseason)

1 Massillon
2 Perry
3 Central Catholic
4 McKinley
5 Marlington
6 East Canton
7 Sandy Valley
8 Louisville
9 Lake
10 Fairless

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Baker Mayfield Imitates John Dorsey Introducing WHBCsports.com Ohio State Ranked Fifth in AP Top 25 Poll Johnny Robinson Selected as PFHOF Senior Finalist Stark County Woman Missing for a Year Gordon Returns To Browns